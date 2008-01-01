  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityTerraform
terraform

Terraform

Terraform is a popular, infrastructure-as-code software tool built by HashiCorp. You use it to provision all kinds of infrastructure and services, including New Relic entities, dashboard, alerts and synthetics.
Terraform
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Documentation  
3
Terraform observability quickstart contains 3 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Getting started with New Relic and Terraform

In this guide, you learn how to set up New Relic alerts with Terraform.

Github repository

Github repository for the New Relic Provider.

New Relic Provider

Terraform documentation for the New Relic Provider

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Terraform?

Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Terraform provider to configure alerts, synthetics, dashboards, and other parts of New Relic through declarative configuration files.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on Terraform provider documentation: Getting Started with the New Relic Provider

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved