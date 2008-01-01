What is Terraform?

Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software tool that provides a consistent CLI workflow to manage hundreds of cloud services. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Terraform provider to configure alerts, synthetics, dashboards, and other parts of New Relic through declarative configuration files.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on Terraform provider documentation: Getting Started with the New Relic Provider