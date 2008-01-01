  • Log in
New Relic Puppet module to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.
What's included?

Documentation  
2
Puppet observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Puppet installation docs

Puppet is a configuration management tool used to manage various stages of the IT infrastructure lifecycle.

Puppet Forge

Puppet Forge page for the New Relic Puppet Module

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Puppet?

Puppet is the industry standard for IT automation. Modernize, manage and bring your hybrid infrastructure into compliance through Puppet's powerful continuous automation.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Puppet module for the Puppet agent to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on New Relic documentation: Configure the infrastructure agent using Puppet

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
