What's included?
Documentation 2
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Puppet?
Puppet is the industry standard for IT automation. Modernize, manage and bring your hybrid infrastructure into compliance through Puppet's powerful continuous automation.
What does New Relic provide
New Relic has developed a Puppet module for the Puppet agent to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.
How to get started?
Follow the instructions on New Relic documentation: Configure the infrastructure agent using Puppet
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.