What is Puppet?

Puppet is the industry standard for IT automation. Modernize, manage and bring your hybrid infrastructure into compliance through Puppet's powerful continuous automation.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Puppet module for the Puppet agent to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on New Relic documentation: Configure the infrastructure agent using Puppet