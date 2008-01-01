What's included?
What is Synthetics monitoring?
Synthetic monitoring is a suite of automated, scriptable tools to monitor your websites, critical business transactions, and API endpoints. You can simulate user traffic to proactively detect and resolve outages and poor performance of critical endpoints before your customers notice.
What is a Synthetics Endpoint Availability check
Synthetics Endpoint Availability uses an HTTP client to monitor remote API endpoints (REST, healthchecks, etc) and allows for customisation for your specific environment.
How to use this quickstart
