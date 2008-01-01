  • Log in
Synthetics Page Link Crawler

Monitoring website links is crucial to ensure that you detect broken links and resolve outages swiftly. Download the New Relic Synthetic Link Crawler quickstart to start monitoring your websites for broken links.
Synthetics Page Link Crawler
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Synthetics Page Link Crawler quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Page Link Crawler

Page Link Crawler screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Synthetics Page Link Crawler observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Low Success Rate

This alert is triggered when the link crawler fails more than 10% of the times.

Documentation  
1
Synthetics Page Link Crawler observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Getting started

Get started with synthetic monitoring

What is a link crawler?

Link crawler helps you to automatically test your webpage links to detect broken links. When a website URL is provided, synthetic Link Crawler will visit the URL, test all the links on the website, and return any broken links.

New Relic synthetic link crawler

Broken links in a website can lead to many problems, including missing web pages, site performance issues, and a reduction in site conversion rates. The New Relic synthetic link crawler quickstart offers you a broken link monitor for your website links. This monitor is one of the seven types of New Relic synthetic monitors. Others include certificate check monitor, ping monitor, step monitor, simple browser monitors, scripted browser monitors, and API tests.

Why should you monitor your site links with New Relic?

Monitoring website links with New Relic synthetic link crawler quickstart is crucial to quickly detect broken links and resolve outages. The synthetic monitor provides detailed statistics for each web page resource and downtime incidents. You can also collect custom response codes for more details on your monitor runs.

New Relic synthetic broken link monitor quickstart also leverages the host-not-reporting feature in infrastructure monitoring. This gives you the advantage of enhanced monitoring options, and you can get notified when New Relic stops receiving data from your hosts.

Download and install the New Relic synthetic broken link monitor quickstart today to start monitoring your websites for broken links.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

