High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
What is Struts?
Open-source web application framework for Java EE web applications that extends the Java Servlet API to encourage an MVC architecture.
Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Struts with the New Relic Java agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Java application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Struts.
