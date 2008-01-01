  • Log in
Legacy SNMP

Monitoring SNMP is important to capture critical network performance metrics. Download the New Relic SNMP quickstart today to proactively monitor the health of your network and understand behaviors within the network.
Legacy SNMP
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Legacy SNMP observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

SNMP installation docs

Internet Standard protocol for collecting and organizing information about managed devices on IP networks.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is SNMP?

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) is a networking protocol used for monitoring managed devices on IP networks. It unlocks insights into any device on your network, physical, or virtual.

How to monitor SNMP?

New Relic SNMP integration empowers you to monitor the health of your network. First, you need to poll SNMP data from network devices and send it to New Relic. Then, create a New Relic workload to logically group your devices and set up anomaly detection. Afterward, you can use your new data to understand behaviors within your network.

Why monitor SNMP with New Relic?

Our SNMP infrastructure monitoring integration helps you to capture critical network performance metrics and inventory reported by SNMP servers.

Follow in the footsteps of DevOps engineers at Synchrony Financial who are leveraging New Relic to monitor their network and other security-related hardware devices like the IBM DataPower gateway. Synchrony Financial runs various threat detection, prevention rules, and policies on the IBM DataPower gateway. However, their IBM DataPower API gateway is a single point of failure through which application traffic is routed. This exposes SNMP metric data about its own availability and performance. By using New Relic SNMP integration, Synchrony DevOps get real-time alerts on any security threats as soon as they are detected.

Install the New Relic SNMP monitoring quickstart today to proactively monitor the health of your network and correlate network performance with infrastructure, applications, and digital experiences.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
