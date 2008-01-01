Legacy SNMP

What is SNMP?

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) is a networking protocol used for monitoring managed devices on IP networks. It unlocks insights into any device on your network, physical, or virtual.

How to monitor SNMP?

New Relic SNMP integration empowers you to monitor the health of your network. First, you need to poll SNMP data from network devices and send it to New Relic. Then, create a New Relic workload to logically group your devices and set up anomaly detection. Afterward, you can use your new data to understand behaviors within your network.

Why monitor SNMP with New Relic?

Our SNMP infrastructure monitoring integration helps you to capture critical network performance metrics and inventory reported by SNMP servers.

Follow in the footsteps of DevOps engineers at Synchrony Financial who are leveraging New Relic to monitor their network and other security-related hardware devices like the IBM DataPower gateway. Synchrony Financial runs various threat detection, prevention rules, and policies on the IBM DataPower gateway. However, their IBM DataPower API gateway is a single point of failure through which application traffic is routed. This exposes SNMP metric data about its own availability and performance. By using New Relic SNMP integration, Synchrony DevOps get real-time alerts on any security threats as soon as they are detected.

Install the New Relic SNMP monitoring quickstart today to proactively monitor the health of your network and correlate network performance with infrastructure, applications, and digital experiences.