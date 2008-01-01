What's included?
Dashboard 1
Silex quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 3
Silex observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
High duration
This alert is triggered when the total duration of the web transaction is longer than 10 seconds during 5 minutes
High error rate
This alert is triggered when the error percentage of web transactions is higher than 5% during 5 minutes
Low throughput
This alert is triggered when the throughput is 0 for 5 minutes
Documentation 1
Silex observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Silex is a PHP micro-framework based on the Symfony Components.
How to use this quickstart
