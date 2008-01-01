  • Log in
Kohana

New Relic's Kohana PHP monitoring quickstart provides instant observability into the whole app and alerts your team to errors or problems before impacting users.
Kohana
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Kohana quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

PHP

PHP screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Kohana observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High duration

This alert is triggered when the total duration of the web transaction is longer than 10 seconds during 5 minutes

High error rate

This alert is triggered when the error percentage of web transactions is higher than 5% during 5 minutes

Low throughput

This alert is triggered when the throughput is 0 for 5 minutes

Documentation  
1
Kohana observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Kohana installation docs

Kohana is an HMVC PHP5 framework that provides a rich set of components for building web applications.

What is Kohana PHP?

Kohana PHP monitoring provides complete visibility into your applications to detect and resolve performance issues. DevOps teams can automatically instrument the Kohana framework and gain instant value with out-of-the-box dashboards by leveraging New Relic's Kohana PHP monitoring quickstart. Enhance performance monitoring protocols and drive smart business decisions with this approach.

Value of Kohana PHP

Development teams benefit from instant observability with Kohana PHP monitoring. Developers can also take advantage of high-level app summary, monitor user satisfaction, and build architectural maps of the application.

You can quickly find errors and issues by tracking key transactions, monitoring the Kohana dashboard for critical metrics, and alerting your team to errors or problems before they impact users.

New Relic Kohana PHP Quickstart Features

New Relic's Kohana PHP monitoring quickstart offers:

  • Alerts (duration, error rate, and throughput)
  • Code-level transactions, error traces, and database query traces
  • Distributed tracing to see the path taken by requests through a distributed system
  • Customizable charts for metric timeslice data and other custom metrics sent to New Relic
  • Kohana dashboards (for transactions overview, errors overview, VM overview, top five slowest transactions, latest error, and more)

When you accelerate troubleshooting with distributed tracing and enhanced visibility into application and data lags in a Kohana dashboard, it's much easier for your team to quickly identify and resolve potential errors and ensure uptime.

The Complete Kohana PHP Dashboard Tool

Help developers optimize the entire infrastructure and help DevOps teams capture discrete events with key-value attributes attached to them, and analyze and query both application and business data.

In addition to the above, New Relic's Kohana PHP quickstart also helps teams organize, query, and visualize data to answer critical questions about app performance and customer experiences.

Connect more than 500 applications to one daemon to impose sampling once you reach the harvest cycle limits. This approach helps reduce complexity and improve efficiency through the instant observability provided by the Kohana dashboard.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
