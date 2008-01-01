  • Log in
Monitor ReleaseIQ Performance with NewRelic's ReleaseIQ Agent.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
ReleaseIQ quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

ReleaseIQ Dashboard

ReleaseIQ Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
ReleaseIQ observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

ReleaseIQ with NewRelic setup and configuration docs

ReleaseIQ is the Unified Enterprise DevOps Platform to Accelerate Software Delivery. Get started with newrelic setup and configuration.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What's ReleaseIQ?

ReleaseIQ is the Unified Enterprise DevOps Platform to Accelerate Software Delivery. ReleaseIQ is focused on solving the problems of multi-tool, team, and product release pipelines.

For ReleaseIQ intergration with NewRelic, you must have:

  • A New Relic license to be configured in the ReleaseIQ Platform.
  • Configure New Relic in the ReleaseIQ platform Observability tool settings.

ReleaseIQ features with New Relic

  • Custom Events: During pipeline execution for each step, events with all step information is sent to New Relic. To enable this feature, you will need to configure a notification to New Relic in each step.
  • Deployment Verification: Deployments can be verified by New Relic based on the New Relic policies configured in deploy step of a pipeline. Then based on the priority, alerts will be sent back to the ReleaseIQ platform. The progress of pipeline to subsequent steps will be based on deployment verification result.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

ReleaseIQ, Hemala Devanan

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

