What's ReleaseIQ?
ReleaseIQ is the Unified Enterprise DevOps Platform to Accelerate Software Delivery. ReleaseIQ is focused on solving the problems of multi-tool, team, and product release pipelines.
For ReleaseIQ intergration with NewRelic, you must have:
- A New Relic license to be configured in the ReleaseIQ Platform.
- Configure New Relic in the ReleaseIQ platform Observability tool settings.
ReleaseIQ features with New Relic
- Custom Events: During pipeline execution for each step, events with all step information is sent to New Relic. To enable this feature, you will need to configure a notification to New Relic in each step.
- Deployment Verification: Deployments can be verified by New Relic based on the New Relic policies configured in deploy step of a pipeline. Then based on the priority, alerts will be sent back to the ReleaseIQ platform. The progress of pipeline to subsequent steps will be based on deployment verification result.
How to use this quickstart
ReleaseIQ, Hemala Devanan
