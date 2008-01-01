What's ReleaseIQ?

ReleaseIQ is the Unified Enterprise DevOps Platform to Accelerate Software Delivery. ReleaseIQ is focused on solving the problems of multi-tool, team, and product release pipelines.

For ReleaseIQ intergration with NewRelic, you must have:

A New Relic license to be configured in the ReleaseIQ Platform.

Configure New Relic in the ReleaseIQ platform Observability tool settings.

ReleaseIQ features with New Relic