A complete Redis monitoring system

Redis operates in-memory and achieves I/O faster than traditional database systems. It includes several data structures which make it ready to use right out of the box.

New Relic provides a Redis quickstart which allows you to monitor your Redis instances out-of-the-box.

New Relic - a perfect tool to monitor Redis using Prometheus.

Redis is known for its speed, so ensuring that it stays operating at peak performance is paramount. Slowdowns can lead to a compromised user experience or even a complete application failure.

Using the New Relic Prometheus Remote-Write integration you can deliver your critical Redis metrics from your internally supported instance of Prometheus directly to New Relic where the rest of your observability data resides.

New Relic Redis quickstart features

Our Redis quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:

Overview Snapshot (# masters, # slaves) + charts with commands/sec and commands/sec by node

Charts showing connected clients, connected clients by node, changes since last save by node, expired keys/second by node, memory used by node, and blocked clients.

Charts showing keyspace hit ratio by node, evicted keys/second by node, input bytes/second by node, network I/O per second, and output bytes / second by node.

Value of the Redis (Prometheus) quickstart

The Redis (Prometheus) Quickstart provides a visual snapshot of all the key health information related to your Redis nodes and clusters. Monitoring is made easy via the clear, color-coded dashboard which showcases memory usage, network I/O, node health, and much more.

Redis Prometheus Exporter (Kubernetes)

If you are supporting Redis and Prometheus in a Kubernetes cluster, you can easily export Redis metrics to Prometheus using the Prometheus Redis Exporter.