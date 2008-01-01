What is Quartz Job Scheduler?

Quartz is a job scheduling library that can be integrated into a wide variety of Java applications.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Quartz Job Scheduler with the New Relic Java agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Java application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

