High duration
This alert is triggered when the total duration of the web transaction is longer than 10 seconds during 5 minutes
High error rate
This alert is triggered when the error percentage of web transactions is higher than 5% during 5 minutes
Low throughput
This alert is triggered when the throughput is 0 for 5 minutes
Complete solution to PHP monitoring
Use our PHP monitoring agent to see a high-level summary of their app performance in a comprehensive PHP dashboard. Help teams monitor the app's Apdex, build architectural maps, and find and resolve errors quickly.
A PHP agent collects and analyzes application data that drive data-driven decisions. Organize data, query data using NRQL, and visualize data (in customizable interactive dashboards) that directly impact customer experiences.
How to speed up PHP with New Relic
Identify slow AJAX request performance issues at a glance through our PHP dashboard that boasts broader visibility. Proactively monitor where you should concentrate your efforts and address potential errors quickly.
Our PHP quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including:
- Alerts including error rates, duration, and throughput
- Multiple ready-to-use dashboards including throughput, error rate percentage, transaction time in milliseconds, and latest transactions
Value of PHP quickstarts
New Relic's instant observability quickstart helps developers leverage broader visibility in a PHP dashboard to resolve errors and speed up processes that enhance customer experiences.
How to use this quickstart
