Confluent Cloud - Managed Kafka

About Confluent
Confluent makes it easy to connect your apps, data systems, and entire organization with real-time data flows and processing.
About Confluent Cloud
Confluent Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native service for connecting and processing all of your data, everywhere it’s needed.
About this quickstart
Observability for Confluent Cloud's fully managed service for Apache Kafka on New Relic delivered using the OpenTelemetry Collector
For more information check out our website at confluent.io
