Confluent Cloud - Managed Kafka

About Confluent

Confluent makes it easy to connect your apps, data systems, and entire organization with real-time data flows and processing.

About Confluent Cloud

Confluent Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native service for connecting and processing all of your data, everywhere it’s needed.

About this quickstart

Observability for Confluent Cloud's fully managed service for Apache Kafka on New Relic delivered using the OpenTelemetry Collector

For more information check out our website at confluent.io