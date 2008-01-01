  • Log in
otelcol-confluent-cloud

Confluent Cloud - Managed Kafka

Collect and visualize Confluent Cloud and Kafka instance metrics
Confluent Cloud - Managed Kafka
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Confluent Cloud - Managed Kafka quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Confluent Cloud

Confluent Cloud screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Confluent Cloud - Managed Kafka observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Deploy an OpenTelemetry Collector for Confluent Cloud & Kafka metrics collection

Steps to build and deploy the OpenTelemetry Collector Contrib instance and configure for Kafka and Confluent Cloud metrics

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

About Confluent

Confluent makes it easy to connect your apps, data systems, and entire organization with real-time data flows and processing.

About Confluent Cloud

Confluent Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native service for connecting and processing all of your data, everywhere it’s needed.

About this quickstart

Observability for Confluent Cloud's fully managed service for Apache Kafka on New Relic delivered using the OpenTelemetry Collector

For more information check out our website at confluent.io

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Alex Beach, Josh Biggley, New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
