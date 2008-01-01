What's included?
What is OpenCensus?
OpenCensus is a set of libraries that allow you to collect application metrics and distributed traces.
New Relic allows you to use OpenCensus through our Go or Python exporters. Alternatively, you can use one of New Relic's Telemetry SDKs to send trace data to New Relic
