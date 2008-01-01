What's included?
What is Kamon?
Kamon provides an instrumentation toolkit that specializes in automatic instrumentation of Scala and Akka applications. It consists of APIs for metric and tracing instrumentation and automatic instrumentation modules that create application metrics and distributed traces.
Get started!
New Relic's Kamon reporter is included in the Kamon Bundle, and you can configure it to send telemetry data from your Kamon-instrumented applications to your New Relic account. Follow the documentation for the New Relic's Kamon reporter to get started!
