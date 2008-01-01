  • Log in
Node Exporter

Dashboard for metrics gathered through Node Exporter
Node Exporter
What's included?

Node Exporter quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Node Exporter

Node Exporter screenshot 0
Node Exporter observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Node Exporter CPU Seconds Threshold

Node Exporter observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Node Exporter - GitHub

Exporter for machine metrics

Node Exporter - Prometheus

Monitoring Linux Host Metrics with the Node Exporter

Official New Relic dashboard for Prometheus Node Exporter. Node Exporter allows host metrics gathered by the exporter to be scraped by Prometheus Server.

Dashboard Highlights

  • Load Averages
  • CPU
  • Memory Usage
  • Storage Usage
  • Network

Requirements:

  1. Prometheus Server
  2. Node Exporter installed
  3. Enable Prometheus Remote Write to New Relic.
  4. To be able to filter metrics by a specific label that isn't part of the Node Exporter default installation, an external_label will need to be added to the Prometheus config. Example: global: external_labels: clusterName: <cluster_name>

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

