Node Exporter quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Node Exporter observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
Node Exporter CPU Seconds Threshold
Node Exporter observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Official New Relic dashboard for Prometheus Node Exporter. Node Exporter allows host metrics gathered by the exporter to be scraped by Prometheus Server.
Dashboard Highlights
- Load Averages
- CPU
- Memory Usage
- Storage Usage
- Network
Requirements:
- Prometheus Server
- Node Exporter installed
- Enable Prometheus Remote Write to New Relic.
- To be able to filter metrics by a specific label that isn't part of the Node Exporter default installation, an
external_labelwill need to be added to the Prometheus config. Example:
global: external_labels: clusterName: <cluster_name>
