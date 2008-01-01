  • Log in
Network Flow Devices

Network Flow Devices from NPM give you valuable insights into how your network bandwidth is being used.
Network Flow Devices
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Network Flow Devices quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kentik Firehose

Kentik Firehose screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Network Flow Devices observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Flow Destinations Baseline

This alert is triggered when the unique count of 'Destination:Port' endpoints for a Flow Device fluctuates more than 2 standard deviations above or below baseline for over 5 minutes. This is a measurement on the total number of destinations for your traffic and can be an associated metric to throughput signals from your applications.

Flow Sources Baseline

This alert is triggered when the unique count of 'Source:Port' endpoints for a Flow Device fluctuates more than 2 standard deviations above or below baseline for over 5 minutes. This is a measurement on the total number of sources for your traffic and can be an associated metric to throughput signals from your applications.

Documentation  
1
Network Flow Devices observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Network flow data installation docs

Install NPM for flow data collection using a simple Docker container.

The Network Flow Devices quickstart provides dashboards and alerts designed to give you deeper insights into your flow data.

Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) feature to visualize how users are consuming your bandwidth.

(This quickstart contains Custom Visualizations which require Full User permissions to access)

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Zack Mutchler

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
