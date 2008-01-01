What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 2
Flow Destinations Baseline
This alert is triggered when the unique count of 'Destination:Port' endpoints for a Flow Device fluctuates more than 2 standard deviations above or below baseline for over 5 minutes. This is a measurement on the total number of destinations for your traffic and can be an associated metric to throughput signals from your applications.
Flow Sources Baseline
This alert is triggered when the unique count of 'Source:Port' endpoints for a Flow Device fluctuates more than 2 standard deviations above or below baseline for over 5 minutes. This is a measurement on the total number of sources for your traffic and can be an associated metric to throughput signals from your applications.
Documentation 1
The Network Flow Devices quickstart provides dashboards and alerts designed to give you deeper insights into your flow data.
Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) feature to visualize how users are consuming your bandwidth.
(This quickstart contains Custom Visualizations which require Full User permissions to access)
