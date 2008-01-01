  • Log in
Instant ObservabilityNetwork Data Ingest and Cardinality
Network Data Ingest and Cardinality

Granular analysis of TDP consumption for your network performance data.
Network Data Ingest and Cardinality
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Network Data Ingest and Cardinality quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Network - Data Ingest and Cardinality

Network - Data Ingest and Cardinality screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Network Data Ingest and Cardinality observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Network Performance Monitoring docs

Get started with Network Performance Monitoring (NPM).

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The Network Data Ingest and Cardinality quickstart provides a dashboard with several pages dedicated to analyzing both overall ingest and cardinality of telemetry from Network Performance Monitoring.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Zack Mutchler

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
