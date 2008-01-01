Use this quickstart to quickly parse traffic and function logs from Netlify into meaningful metrics within New Relic.

Netlify Logs quickstart highlights

The Netlify Logs quickstart is the fastest way to explore and visualize data from traffic and function logs provided by Netlify log drains.

With this quickstart, you can easily understand:

Changes in your sites' traffic over time

Percentage of successful requests, warnings, and errors

Requests by status

Average duration of requests

Changes in Functions utilization over time

Number of successful Function Invocations, warnings, and errors

Number of Function Invocations over time

Average Function duration

Traffic logs and function logs for correlation with these metrics

Note: The Functions dashboard within the Netlify Logs quickstart features a function duration chart that requires a custom parsing rule to correctly display this data.

To create this parsing rule in New Relic One, navigate to the Logs tab and select the Parsing option under Manage Data. Click Create Parsing Rule and enter a name for your rule (ex: Function Duration). Under Attribute, select log_type and select functions under Value. In the Parsing Logic field, enter the following:

%{WORD:level} RequestId: %{DATA} %{BASE16FLOAT:duration} %{DATA} %{INT:billed_duration} %{DATA} %{INT:max_mem} %{DATA} %{INT:used_mem}

Enable the rule toggle and the then click Save Parsing Rule.