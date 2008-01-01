  • Log in
Netlify Logs

Visualize your Netlify traffic and function log drains
Netlify Logs
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Netlify Logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Netlify Traffic and Function Logs

Netlify traffic and function log drain dashboard

Netlify Traffic and Function Logs screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Netlify Logs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Configuration docs

Configuring Netlify log drains for New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Use this quickstart to quickly parse traffic and function logs from Netlify into meaningful metrics within New Relic.

Netlify Logs quickstart highlights

The Netlify Logs quickstart is the fastest way to explore and visualize data from traffic and function logs provided by Netlify log drains.

With this quickstart, you can easily understand:

  • Changes in your sites' traffic over time
  • Percentage of successful requests, warnings, and errors
  • Requests by status
  • Average duration of requests
  • Changes in Functions utilization over time
  • Number of successful Function Invocations, warnings, and errors
  • Number of Function Invocations over time
  • Average Function duration
  • Traffic logs and function logs for correlation with these metrics

Note: The Functions dashboard within the Netlify Logs quickstart features a function duration chart that requires a custom parsing rule to correctly display this data.

To create this parsing rule in New Relic One, navigate to the Logs tab and select the Parsing option under Manage Data. Click Create Parsing Rule and enter a name for your rule (ex: Function Duration). Under Attribute, select log_type and select functions under Value. In the Parsing Logic field, enter the following:

%{WORD:level} RequestId: %{DATA} %{BASE16FLOAT:duration} %{DATA} %{INT:billed_duration} %{DATA} %{INT:max_mem} %{DATA} %{INT:used_mem}

Enable the rule toggle and the then click Save Parsing Rule.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Matt Rinehart (Netlify)

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
