Use this quickstart to quickly parse traffic and function logs from Netlify into meaningful metrics within New Relic.
Netlify Logs quickstart highlights
The Netlify Logs quickstart is the fastest way to explore and visualize data from traffic and function logs provided by Netlify log drains.
With this quickstart, you can easily understand:
- Changes in your sites' traffic over time
- Percentage of successful requests, warnings, and errors
- Requests by status
- Average duration of requests
- Changes in Functions utilization over time
- Number of successful Function Invocations, warnings, and errors
- Number of Function Invocations over time
- Average Function duration
- Traffic logs and function logs for correlation with these metrics
Note: The Functions dashboard within the Netlify Logs quickstart features a function duration chart that requires a custom parsing rule to correctly display this data.
To create this parsing rule in New Relic One, navigate to the Logs tab and select the Parsing option under Manage Data. Click Create Parsing Rule and enter a name for your rule (ex: Function Duration). Under Attribute, select
log_type and select
functions under Value. In the Parsing Logic field, enter the following:
%{WORD:level} RequestId: %{DATA} %{BASE16FLOAT:duration} %{DATA} %{INT:billed_duration} %{DATA} %{INT:max_mem} %{DATA} %{INT:used_mem}
Enable the rule toggle and the then click Save Parsing Rule.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Matt Rinehart (Netlify)
Support
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.