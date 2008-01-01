  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityLogs Analysis Dashboard
log-analysis

Logs Analysis Dashboard

Logs analysis dashboard allows you to get deep visibility into the ingestion of your logs.
Logs Analysis Dashboard
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Logs Analysis Dashboard quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Logs Analysis

Logs Analysis screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Logs Analysis Dashboard observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Log Management

New Relic offers a fast, scalable log management platform so you can connect your logs with the rest of your telemetry and infrastructure data in a single place.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

The logs analysis dashboard allows you to get deep visibility into the ingestion of your logs. With this panel, you will be able to identify the services and host that send the most logs, which types of serverity are being sent, the cost for each of the attributes and also if the essential attributes are being sent for the ccorrelation between services and logs, such as: service name, log in context and hostname.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

Thiago Anate

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved