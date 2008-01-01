  • Log in
Mobile Network Performance

Real time mobile application network analysis to ensure ongoing reliability and performance.
Mobile Network Performance
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Mobile Network Performance quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Mobile Network Performance

Get an overview of mobile application network performance

Mobile Network Performance screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Mobile Network Performance observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Adding a dashboard

How to add a dashboard to New Relic

Instrument your mobile application with New Relic

How to instrument your mobile application with New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Network performance Quickstart

Get deeper insights into the networking details from your mobile application perspective.

Receive details about the HTTP errors, Network failure, HTTP Request data, type of network errors.

Help page on the dashboard will guide you on how to enable data filtering.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Siddhartha Khare

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
