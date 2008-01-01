What's included?
Dashboard 1
Mobile dashboard quickstart quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 2
Mobile dashboard quickstart observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
A dashboard for basic mobile metrics such as active users, installs and error rate.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Víctor Pérez
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.