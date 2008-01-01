  • Log in
Mobile dashboard quickstart

A dashboard for basic mobile metrics such as active users, installs and error rate.
Mobile dashboard quickstart
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Mobile dashboard quickstart quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Mobile

Mobile screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Mobile dashboard quickstart observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Adding a dashboard

How to add a dashboard to New Relic

Instrument your mobile application with New Relic

How to instrument your mobile application with New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo

A dashboard for basic mobile metrics such as active users, installs and error rate.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Víctor Pérez

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

