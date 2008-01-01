  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityMobile Crash Analytics
mobile-crash-analytics-quickstart

Mobile Crash Analytics

Real time mobile application crash & network analysis to ensure ongoing reliability and performance.
Mobile Crash Analytics
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Mobile Crash Analytics quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Crash Analytics

Crash Analytics screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Mobile Crash Analytics observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Adding a dashboard

How to add a dashboard to New Relic

Instrument your mobile application with New Relic

How to instrument your mobile application with New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Crash Analytics Monitoring Quickstart

Get deeper insights into the mobile application crash frequency, affected versions, crash impact on users.

Receive details about the last interactions before crash.

Help page on the dashboard will guide you on how to enable data filtering.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Siddhartha Khare

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved