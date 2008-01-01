What's included?
Dashboard 1
Mobile Crash Analytics quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 2
Mobile Crash Analytics observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Crash Analytics Monitoring Quickstart
Get deeper insights into the mobile application crash frequency, affected versions, crash impact on users.
Receive details about the last interactions before crash.
Help page on the dashboard will guide you on how to enable data filtering.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Siddhartha Khare
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.