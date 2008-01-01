  • Log in
Integrate Lacework's security events into the New Relic platform
What's included?

Lacework Integration quickstart contains 3 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Lacework Compliance Violations

Lacework Compliance Violations screenshot 0
Lacework Integration observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Lacework installation docs

The only prerequisite is to setup the New Relic integration within the Lacework UI. Details on how to do that can be found below!

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Lacework is a comprehensive cloud security platform. We aim to turn security into a data problem and replace the frictionful processes for things like breach investigations or achieving compliance standards with simple, contextualized workflows. Technically, our approach is that we replace the traditional 'rules' based mentality that requires you to predict attacker patterns ahead of time with a fully ML based approach. We baseline what normal user, application and network behaviors look like across your workloads and cloud accounts automatically and then only alert you to deviations from the norm. This significantly reduces the amount of toil in setting up and maintaining our solution, but also drastically improves the efficacy and amount of security alerts you will receive. The following Quickstart brings the curated security alerts for misconfigurations and anomalous security behaviors into the New Relic platform so you can easily triage against your wealth of observability data or easily transition from monitoring to security investigations from a single interface! If you encounter any issues, have feedback or would like more details on how to get started, please head over to support.lacework.com or send an email to adam.larson@lacework.net!

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Lacework, Inc

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

