Why monitoring Java is so important

Java is a compiled language, with the potential to be very fast. However, there are a a lot of Java-specific quirks that make the average program slow such as high default memory usage and lags in the startup time of the JVM.

In order to get the most performance out of your Java applications, it’s important to continuously monitor them with tools such as the New Relic Java agent.

New Relic Java quickstart features

Dashboards showing average CPU utilization, memory heap used, garbage collection CPU time, top 5 slowest transactions, and more.

Alerts for various metrics including high cpu utilization and transaction errors

New Relic - the perfect Java observability tool

Proactive Java monitoring yields reductions in site latency and improves the user experience. Our Java agent monitors app servers, databases, and message queuing systems, giving insight into all the key components which allow a web app to run. Custom instrumentation is also available for the add-on Java frameworks and libraries which may be used.

The agent reports metric time-slice and event data, giving insight at scheduled intervals. It also provides JVM-level observability, providing thread pools data, HTTP sessions, and transactions. You can trace request flows through distributed systems, allowing you to pinpoint points of failure and proactively prevent downtime. All metrics and interfaces are unified via an included dashboard which provides a visual display of an application’s performance.

Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.