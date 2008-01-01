Infrastructure monitoring quickstart

Infrastructure monitoring provides deep visibility into performance, available resources, and your entire estate at a glance. Remote infrastructure monitoring tools collect and display data and related attributes represented by various metrics and metadata.

Quickly identify and resolve issues, averting potential downtime with our infrastructure monitoring. By triggering alerts, infrastructure monitoring also improves overall flexibility and scalability to manage peaks. Drill down into specific errors and resolve them to ensure that your environment is fully optimized.

New Relic's infrastructure quickstart provides visibility across the entire stack and enables greater scale and efficiency. It's a monitoring solution for multifaceted hybrid environments including pre-built dashboards and alerts.

Quickstart highlights

New Relic's infrastructure monitoring tool provides instant observability out-of-the-box.

This quickstart includes multiple customizable dashboards, including:

Server CPU

Memory usage

System load

Process breakdown, and more

New Relic infrastructure monitoring

Instant observability with New Relic quickstarts minimizes the complexity in efficiently managing enterprise infrastructure. You can see everything at a glance with New Relic's infrastructure dashboard. Quickly see the status of key infrastructure components with our pre-built dashboards.

New Relic's instant observability quickstart helps DevOps engineers reduce complexity and enhance efficiency through unmatched visibility in an infrastructure dashboard.

New Relic capabilities

On top of the benefits from this quickstart, New Relic infrastructure monitoring provides advanced features, including: