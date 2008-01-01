grafana-dashboard-migration

Telemetry Data Platform allows customers to onboard Prometheus Metrics and support New Relic as a Prometheus data source for Grafana dashboards. To help our customers that want to get rid of their Grafana instance we've build a toolset to migrate Grafana Prometheus dashboards to New Relic dashboards.

Follow the easy to execute instructions on our Github repository to start converting Grafana dashboards in minutes.

One important note is that this isn’t a perfect solution, but it should get you 95% of the way. New Relic and Grafana are very different solutions, and the tool relies heavily on our PromQL to NRQL conversion service which is not feature complete. For these reasons, not all dashboards may get imported perfectly and some clean up may be required.