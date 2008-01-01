Instant Observability Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension

Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension

Java agent extension to monitor Google Cloud Pub/Sub with New Relic. Once installed, the instrumentation will monitor both the publish and the subscribe of messages sent via the PubSub framework. In addition, the instrumentation will take care of distributed tracing so that the publish will provide the distributed tracing headers on the message and the subscribe will read the headers and process them appropriately.