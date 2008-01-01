  • Log in
gcp-pubsub

Java agent extension to monitor Google Cloud Pub/Sub with New Relic. Once installed, the instrumentation will monitor both the publish and the subscribe of messages sent via the PubSub framework. In addition, the instrumentation will take care of distributed tracing so that the publish will provide the distributed tracing headers on the message and the subscribe will read the headers and process them appropriately.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Java

Java screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Google Cloud Pub/Sub Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Java agent extension for Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Java Agent instrumentation extension for the Google Cloud Platform PubSub framework

What is Pub/Sub?

Messaging and ingestion for event-driven systems and streaming analytics.

  • Pub/Sub enables you to create systems of event producers and consumers, called publishers and subscribers.
  • Publishers communicate with subscribers asynchronously by broadcasting events, rather than by synchronous remote procedure calls (RPCs).
  • Publishers send events to the Pub/Sub service, without regard to how or when these events will be processed. Pub/Sub then delivers events to all services that need to react to them. Compared to systems communicating through RPCs, where publishers must wait for subscribers to receive the data, such asynchronous integration increases the flexibility and robustness of the system overall.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

