FubuMVC is a framework for building server-side .NET applications. Monitoring FubuMVC is critical to ensuring that your application stays healthy. The New Relic quickstart provides key dashboards and alerts to oversee FubuMVC applications."
What's included?

FubuMVC quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

.NET

FubuMVC observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

FubuMVC observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

FubuMVC installation docs

A .Net framework for enabling teams to efficiently build server-side systems.

New Relic + FubuMVC

New Relic’s monitoring quickstart for FubuMVC monitors the performance and reliability of FubuMVC applications.

It includes visual dashboards which showcase real-time metrics of the FubuMVC stack, including:

  • Errors overview
  • VM overview
  • Latest error display
  • CPU utilization display
  • Amount of memory heap used, and more. The quickstart also includes alerts when certain metrics such as the Apdex score, memory usage, and number of transaction errors hit a critical threshold.
Why monitor FubuMVC with New Relic?

Building server-side systems can be a complex process. Between dealing with incoming and outgoing HTTP requests, interfacing with other APIs and backends, the nuances of the server-side code itself, and any sort of distributed interaction or job scheduling, there are many things that can go wrong. When you monitor your Fubumvc instance, it’s much easier to spot these errors before they occur. FubuMVC fails, your whole application will too. New Relic makes it easier to prevent that failure. For example, if you get an alert when your transaction errors hit a critical a threshold, it can give you advance notice about a dead server, a network bottleneck, or an attack against your web app. Similarly, the CPU utilization dashboard helps you to know when your server load is high and when traffic might be about to overwhelm a particular HTTP service. You can address your issues proactively, before they cause an outage.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
