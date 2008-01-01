What is IIS?

Set of web server tools developed by Microsoft to support the .Net platform.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments IIS with the New Relic .Net agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your .Net application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for IIS.