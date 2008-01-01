  • Log in
Java agent extension to monitor elasticsearch queries as dataStore queries with New Relic. Once deployed elasticsearch queries begin to show up in the New Relic UI under Databases for the application using elasticsearch queries.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Elasticsearch query Java Agent Extension quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Java

Java screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Elasticsearch query Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Elasticsearch query Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Java agent extension for Elasticsearch queries

Java Agent instrumentation extension to track and record ElasticSearch queries as dataStore queries

What is elasticsearch?

Elasticsearch is a search engine based on the Lucene library. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch provides a full Query DSL (Domain Specific Language) based on JSON to define queries

The elastic search query java agent extension enables monitoring of elasticsearch queries in a java application. Once deployed elasticsearch queries begin to show up in the New Relic UI under Databases section

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
