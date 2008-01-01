What's included?
Dashboard 1
Delphix quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 1
Delphix observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
Delphix Storage Utilization
Alert to monitor Delphix engines storage utilization
Documentation 1
Delphix observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
This Delphix quickstart allows you to get visibility into all your Delphix Virtualization platforms. Use this quickstart together with this integration
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Diego Loureda, Carlos Cuellar
Support
