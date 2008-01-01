  • Log in
A New Relic quickstart designed to help customers install and use the Conviva integration to collect and work with Conviva metrics.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Conviva quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Conviva Integration

Conviva Integration screenshot 0
Documentation  
3
Conviva observability quickstart contains 3 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Conviva Metrics V3 API User Guide

The Conviva Metrics V3 API documentation

Github Repository

The Conviva integration repository

Installation

Installing the Conviva integration

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Conviva?

Conviva is a real-time analytics platform that makes streaming data actionable.

What is the Conviva Integration?

The Conviva integration is a New Relic Infrastructure on-host integration that uses the Conviva v3 Metrics API to pull metrics from Conviva and push them into New Relic as dimensional metrics.

The Conviva integration supports the following Conviva v3 Metrics API concepts.

Getting Started

This quickstart is designed to help customers install and use the Conviva integration to collect and work with Conviva metrics.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Scott DeWitt, Chris McCarthy

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
