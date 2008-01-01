What is Conviva?

Conviva is a real-time analytics platform that makes streaming data actionable.

What is the Conviva Integration?

The Conviva integration is a New Relic Infrastructure on-host integration that uses the Conviva v3 Metrics API to pull metrics from Conviva and push them into New Relic as dimensional metrics.

The Conviva integration supports the following Conviva v3 Metrics API concepts.

Getting Started

This quickstart is designed to help customers install and use the Conviva integration to collect and work with Conviva metrics.