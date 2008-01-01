  • Log in
The Datazoom quickstart will help you gain insights into your viewers streaming video experience.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Datazoom quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Datazoom

Datazoom screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Datazoom observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation docs

Configure Datazoom Connector for New Relic One

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The Datazoom quickstart provides a fast and easy launching point into video metrics built on top of New Relic One dashboards, allowing you to gain insights about your viewers, content, ads and your platform's performance. Customize the dashboard to use only the metrics that fit your goals and easily edit metric calculations and tailor them to your needs.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Datazoom, New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Get started today for free.

