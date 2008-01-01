  • Log in
Video agent for Akamai player

Monitoring Akamai player is critical to ensure that you detect incidents and respond to them quickly. Download the New Relic Akamai quickstart to proactively track your video applications’ performance metrics via our video agent.
Video agent for Akamai player
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Video agent for Akamai player quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Video Quality - Akamai Media Player

Video Quality - Akamai Media Player screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Video agent for Akamai player observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Video Playback Failure % - akamai-media-player

Alert when the Video Playback Failures % increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are experiencing issues during video playback.

Video Start Failure % - akamai-media-player

Alert when the Video Start Failures % increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are unable to successfully initiate video plays.

Video Start Time - akamai-media-player

Alert when Video Start Time increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are experiencing increased start times.

Documentation  
1
Video agent for Akamai player observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Video Akamai Installation Docs

Agent to monitor video applications using Akamai player.

Why monitor Akamai player?

Akamai Media Player is designed to help you insert quality media playback experiences into web, mobile, and connected-TV applications using SDKs. It includes SDKs for web, iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast. New Relic Akamai quickstart monitors your Akamai player with digital experience monitoring, tracing, diagnostics, and application analytics.

Akamai player quickstart highlights

The New Relic Akamai player quickstart has the following features

  • Dashboards| Our dashboards proactively track metrics like video attempts, video plays, and average video start time. The dashboards also help you monitor other key indicators like connection buffering ratio, plays by app, and more.
  • Alerts| You can get instant alerts on performance metrics like video playback failure, video start failure, and video start time.
How to monitor Akamai performance

New Relic’s Akamai quickstart automatically instruments your Akamai player with our video agent. It empowers you to monitor video applications with practical dashboards and alerts. The dashboard provides interactive visualizations to explore your data and understand context. In particular, the dashboard offers you the ability to drill down into performance details like the number of video attempts, number of video plays, and the overall average video start.

With instant alerts, the integration helps you to detect issues quickly and respond to them efficiently thereby improving your Akamai streaming experience.

Install the New Relic Akamai observability quickstart today to track Akamai player’s metrics in real-time through a seamless dashboard and different alerts. This quickstart offers you the fastest path to effective monitoring of your Akamai video player via our video agent.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

