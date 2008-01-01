Video agent for Akamai player

Why monitor Akamai player?

Akamai Media Player is designed to help you insert quality media playback experiences into web, mobile, and connected-TV applications using SDKs. It includes SDKs for web, iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast. New Relic Akamai quickstart monitors your Akamai player with digital experience monitoring, tracing, diagnostics, and application analytics.

Akamai player quickstart highlights

The New Relic Akamai player quickstart has the following features

Dashboards| Our dashboards proactively track metrics like video attempts, video plays, and average video start time. The dashboards also help you monitor other key indicators like connection buffering ratio, plays by app, and more.

Alerts| You can get instant alerts on performance metrics like video playback failure, video start failure, and video start time.

How to monitor Akamai performance

New Relic’s Akamai quickstart automatically instruments your Akamai player with our video agent. It empowers you to monitor video applications with practical dashboards and alerts. The dashboard provides interactive visualizations to explore your data and understand context. In particular, the dashboard offers you the ability to drill down into performance details like the number of video attempts, number of video plays, and the overall average video start.

With instant alerts, the integration helps you to detect issues quickly and respond to them efficiently thereby improving your Akamai streaming experience.

Install the New Relic Akamai observability quickstart today to track Akamai player’s metrics in real-time through a seamless dashboard and different alerts. This quickstart offers you the fastest path to effective monitoring of your Akamai video player via our video agent.