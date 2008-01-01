  • Log in
Cloudflare Network Logs

The Cloudflare quickstart will enable you to monitor and analyze web traffic metrics.
Cloudflare Network Logs
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Cloudflare Network Logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Cloudflare Logs

Cloudflare Logs screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Cloudflare Network Logs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Enable New Relic destination doc

Developer doc on getting Cloudflare data ingested into New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is an industry leading global network designed to make everything you connect to the Internet secure, private, fast, and reliable. Protect and accelerate external, public-facing web properties; secure your internal operations on a single global network; and build new applications on our serverless platform. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

About this quickstart

Cloudflare is on a mission to help build a better Internet. The Cloudflare quickstart will enable you to monitor and analyze web traffic metrics on a dashboard, integrating with New Relic’s database to provide an at-a-glance overview of the most important logs and metrics from your websites and applications.

For more information check out our website at cloudflare.com

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Joseph Counts, Cloudflare

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
