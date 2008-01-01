CircleCI Quickstart

This quickstart allows users to view analytical data about their CircleCI jobs within the New Relic dashboard to gain visibility into the performance and health of their continuous integration and deployment pipelines.

With the CircleCI quickstart you can:

Monitor real-time CI performance, activity, and health, or track over time.

Identify opportunities for optimization.

The CircleCI quickstart includes a dashboard where users can easily monitor:

Total Jobs Ran

Job Health (% success)

Projects Summary

Most Recent Failed Jobs

Jobs Ran Per Project

Requirements

To set up the integration, visit the CircleCI Webhooks documentation.

Contact us

Show us how you’re using the quickstart for a chance to win a CircleCI swag kit! Join us on Discuss here. For more information or support, please go to support.circleci.com