This integration allows users to view analytical data about their CircleCI jobs within the New Relic monitoring stack.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
CircleCI quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

CircleCI

CircleCI screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
CircleCI observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Forward CircleCI logs to New Relic

How to set up a webhook to forward your CircleCI logs to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

CircleCI Quickstart

The world’s best software teams use CircleCI to deliver quality code with confidence. As the largest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform, CircleCI empowers engineers to seamlessly take ideas to execution, at scale. Every feature of our platform is built to fine-tune the entire development process from start to finish.

This quickstart allows users to view analytical data about their CircleCI jobs within the New Relic dashboard to gain visibility into the performance and health of their continuous integration and deployment pipelines.

With the CircleCI quickstart you can:
  • Monitor real-time CI performance, activity, and health, or track over time.
  • Identify opportunities for optimization.
The CircleCI quickstart includes a dashboard where users can easily monitor:
  • Total Jobs Ran
  • Job Health (% success)
  • Projects Summary
  • Most Recent Failed Jobs
  • Jobs Ran Per Project
Requirements

To set up the integration, visit the CircleCI Webhooks documentation.

Contact us

Show us how you’re using the quickstart for a chance to win a CircleCI swag kit! Join us on Discuss here. For more information or support, please go to support.circleci.com

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Joseph Counts

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
