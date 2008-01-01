  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityCatchpoint
catchpoint-quickstart

Catchpoint

This quickstart uses Catchpoint Test Data Webhook to send data to the New Relic Platform, this is accomplished by using New Relic’s Metrics API. You can visualize Catchpoint's digital experience data with New Relic’s Application Performance Monitoring (APM) data together.
Catchpoint
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
4
Catchpoint quickstart contains 4 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Catchpoint-Test Times

Catchpoint-Test Times screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Catchpoint observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

recent-errors

Alerts when there is a new error code for more than 5 minutes and alerts through email.

Documentation  
2
Catchpoint observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Catchpoint Github repository

A repository to help get you started setting up your New Relic & Catchpoint integration.

Catchpoint installation docs

Learn more about the Catchpoint Test Data Webhook.

This quickstart uses the Catchpoint Test Data Webhook to send data to the New Relic Platform, this is accomplished by using New Relic’s Metrics API. We will rely on a third-party Google Cloud function to accept the data from the Catchpoint API, process it in the desired format, and then push it to New Relic. This approach allows you to visualize Catchpoint's digital experience data with New Relic’s Application Performance Monitoring (APM) data together.

Dashboards
  • Catchpoint Overview dashboard: Overview of errors and request components of tests
  • Catchpoint Recent Errors dashboard: Recent errors with test id, timestamp, node name and error code
  • Catchpoint Response size: Monitor the average response size in MB
  • Catchpoint Test Times: Test time of with respect to test ids

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

Pavan Kumar

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved