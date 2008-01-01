What's included?
Catchpoint quickstart contains 4 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Catchpoint observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
Alerts when there is a new error code for more than 5 minutes and alerts through email.
Catchpoint observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
This quickstart uses the Catchpoint Test Data Webhook to send data to the New Relic Platform, this is accomplished by using New Relic’s Metrics API. We will rely on a third-party Google Cloud function to accept the data from the Catchpoint API, process it in the desired format, and then push it to New Relic. This approach allows you to visualize Catchpoint's digital experience data with New Relic’s Application Performance Monitoring (APM) data together.
Dashboards
- Catchpoint Overview dashboard: Overview of errors and request components of tests
- Catchpoint Recent Errors dashboard: Recent errors with test id, timestamp, node name and error code
- Catchpoint Response size: Monitor the average response size in MB
- Catchpoint Test Times: Test time of with respect to test ids
