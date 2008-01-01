This quickstart uses the Catchpoint Test Data Webhook to send data to the New Relic Platform, this is accomplished by using New Relic’s Metrics API. We will rely on a third-party Google Cloud function to accept the data from the Catchpoint API, process it in the desired format, and then push it to New Relic. This approach allows you to visualize Catchpoint's digital experience data with New Relic’s Application Performance Monitoring (APM) data together.

Dashboards