Monitoring Azure Media Services Live Events is critical to track the performance of the live events via key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Media Services Live Events monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure SignalR Service.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Media Services Live Events quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Documentation  
1
Azure Media Services Live Events observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Monitor Azure Media Services Live Events by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Media Services Live Events?

Azure Media Services Live Events is a service provided by Microsoft Azure that enables live video and audio streaming for various events such as conferences, webinars, concerts and sports events. It allows users to capture, encode, package and deliver live video content to audiences worldwide via the internet.

New Relic Azure Media Services Live Events quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like ingest bitrate, ingest drift value, ingest last timestamp and live output last timestamp. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Media Services Live Events with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Media Services Live Events monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Media Services Live Events via different metrics including ingest bitrate, ingest drift value, ingest last timestamp and live output last timestamp.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
