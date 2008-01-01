What is Azure Media Services Live Events?

Azure Media Services Live Events is a service provided by Microsoft Azure that enables live video and audio streaming for various events such as conferences, webinars, concerts and sports events. It allows users to capture, encode, package and deliver live video content to audiences worldwide via the internet.

New Relic Azure Media Services Live Events quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like ingest bitrate, ingest drift value, ingest last timestamp and live output last timestamp. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Media Services Live Events with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Media Services Live Events monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Media Services Live Events via different metrics including ingest bitrate, ingest drift value, ingest last timestamp and live output last timestamp.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.