Apache Camel Java Agent Extension

High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
What is camel ?
Camel is an Open Source integration framework that empowers you to quickly and easily integrate various systems consuming or producing data.
Camel empowers you to define routing and mediation rules in a variety of domain-specific languages (DSL, such as Java, XML, Groovy, Kotlin, and YAML). This means you get smart completion of routing rules in your IDE, whether in a Java or XML editor. Apache Camel uses URIs to work directly with any kind of transport or messaging model such as HTTP, ActiveMQ, JMS, JBI, SCA, MINA or CXF, as well as pluggable Components and Data Format options.
