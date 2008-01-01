  • Log in
Java agent extension to monitor instrumentation for the Apache Camel framework. Once installed, the instrumentation will enable visibility parts of your Camel flows up in transaction traces.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Apache Camel Java Agent Extension quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Java

Java screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Apache Camel Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Apache Camel Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Java agent extension for Camel

Java Agent instrumentation extension for Apache Camel framework

What is camel ?

Camel is an Open Source integration framework that empowers you to quickly and easily integrate various systems consuming or producing data.

Camel empowers you to define routing and mediation rules in a variety of domain-specific languages (DSL, such as Java, XML, Groovy, Kotlin, and YAML). This means you get smart completion of routing rules in your IDE, whether in a Java or XML editor. Apache Camel uses URIs to work directly with any kind of transport or messaging model such as HTTP, ActiveMQ, JMS, JBI, SCA, MINA or CXF, as well as pluggable Components and Data Format options.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
