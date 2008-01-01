What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 4
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes.
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for C#
With our C# integration, you can find and address performance bottlenecks while operating in a live development environment. Monitor your app via our dashboard quickstarts and ensure you're delivering the best user experience.
Why monitor C#?
- Focus on the issues that affect your critical business transactions.
- Resolve problems quickly.
- Gain knowledge on your system's behavior in advance.
- Learn the whole story of performance errors, from beginning to end.
- Use traces to connect latency issues to errors, getting you to the root cause as quickly as possible.
- See the filename and line number from the C# stack trace so you never have to guess. To reduce noise, logically filter and aggregate C# exceptions.
- Scalable error monitoring without affecting production flow.
- Maintain low latency with fast throughput.
- Get meaningful data about C# errors from your dashboard.
End-to-end visibility into your C# operations
Our C# dashboard translates your ingested data into a map that lets you trace business transactions across your C# stack. See your performance errors in context and prioritize your most critical operations.
What’s included in this quickstart?
New Relic's C# monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:
- Dashboards (Throughput, Error rate, Logs, Web transaction time, Apdex Score and more).
- Monitor scripts, functions, and web transactions.
- High-value alerts.
- Code-related insights about your application’s health and status.
- Proactive alerts that inform developers about the status of their applications.
How to use this quickstart
