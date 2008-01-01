  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityC#
c-sharp

C#

Monitor your C# applications by tracking performance issues with a full end-to-end view of distributed traces.
C#
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
C# quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Dotnet

.NET

Dotnet screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
C# observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
C# observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

C# installation docs

Quickly monitor performance issues and view full end-to-end distributed trace of your .NET applications built with C#.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for C#

With our C# integration, you can find and address performance bottlenecks while operating in a live development environment. Monitor your app via our dashboard quickstarts and ensure you're delivering the best user experience.

Why monitor C#?

  • Focus on the issues that affect your critical business transactions.
  • Resolve problems quickly.
  • Gain knowledge on your system's behavior in advance.
  • Learn the whole story of performance errors, from beginning to end.
  • Use traces to connect latency issues to errors, getting you to the root cause as quickly as possible.
  • See the filename and line number from the C# stack trace so you never have to guess. To reduce noise, logically filter and aggregate C# exceptions.
  • Scalable error monitoring without affecting production flow.
  • Maintain low latency with fast throughput.
  • Get meaningful data about C# errors from your dashboard.

End-to-end visibility into your C# operations

Our C# dashboard translates your ingested data into a map that lets you trace business transactions across your C# stack. See your performance errors in context and prioritize your most critical operations.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's C# monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

  • Dashboards (Throughput, Error rate, Logs, Web transaction time, Apdex Score and more).
  • Monitor scripts, functions, and web transactions.
  • High-value alerts.
  • Code-related insights about your application’s health and status.
  • Proactive alerts that inform developers about the status of their applications.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved