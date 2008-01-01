Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for C#

With our C# integration, you can find and address performance bottlenecks while operating in a live development environment. Monitor your app via our dashboard quickstarts and ensure you're delivering the best user experience.

Why monitor C#?

Focus on the issues that affect your critical business transactions.

Resolve problems quickly.

Gain knowledge on your system's behavior in advance.

Learn the whole story of performance errors, from beginning to end.

Use traces to connect latency issues to errors, getting you to the root cause as quickly as possible.

See the filename and line number from the C# stack trace so you never have to guess. To reduce noise, logically filter and aggregate C# exceptions.

Scalable error monitoring without affecting production flow.

Maintain low latency with fast throughput.

Get meaningful data about C# errors from your dashboard.

End-to-end visibility into your C# operations

Our C# dashboard translates your ingested data into a map that lets you trace business transactions across your C# stack. See your performance errors in context and prioritize your most critical operations.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic's C# monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box: