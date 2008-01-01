What is Bunny?

RabbitMQ client that focuses on ease of use. Supports all recent RabbitMQ features and does not have any heavyweight dependencies.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Bunny with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Bunny.