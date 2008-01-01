  • Log in
Battlesnake is a multi-player programming game played by developers all over the world. All you need to play is a live web server that implements the Battlesnake API.
What's included?

Dashboard  
3
Battlesnake quickstart contains 3 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Battlesnake Server Status

A dashboard to monitor your Battlesnake server's performance. It's important to keep all responses to the `/move` endpoint under 500ms. Furthermore, it's possible that your snake may be in multiple concurrent matches at the same time. It's important to make sure you server and web application are running smoothly to keep you in the game!

Battlesnake Server Status screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Battlesnake observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Battlesnake installation docs

With New Relic, you can monitor Battlesnake server and web application.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

With New Relic, you can monitor you Battlesnake server and web application. This quickstart includes a few helpful dashboards to ensure your server is compliant with the game's server requirements and your Battlesnake is set up for success!

Additional features coming soon!

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Zack Stickles (New Relic), Alec Swanson (New Relic)

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

Get started today for free.

