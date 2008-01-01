What's included?
Battlesnake Server Status
A dashboard to monitor your Battlesnake server's performance. It's important to keep all responses to the `/move` endpoint under 500ms. Furthermore, it's possible that your snake may be in multiple concurrent matches at the same time. It's important to make sure you server and web application are running smoothly to keep you in the game!
Battlesnake is a multi-player programming game played by developers all over the world. All you need to play is a live web server that implements the Battlesnake API.
With New Relic, you can monitor you Battlesnake server and web application. This quickstart includes a few helpful dashboards to ensure your server is compliant with the game's server requirements and your Battlesnake is set up for success!
Additional features coming soon!
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Zack Stickles (New Relic), Alec Swanson (New Relic)
Support
