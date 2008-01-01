What is Azure Power BI Dedicated capacities?

Collect Azure Power BI Dedicated data for Capacity. Maintained by Microsoft.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure Power BI Dedicated capacities by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure Power BI Dedicated capacities documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Power BI Dedicated capacities.