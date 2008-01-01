What is Azure Disk Storage?

Azure managed disks are block-level storage volumes that are managed by Azure and used with Azure Virtual Machines.

New Relic Azure Disk Storage quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like disk read bytes, disk read operations, disk write bytes, disk write operations and disk on-demand burst operations. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Disk Storage with New Relic?

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.