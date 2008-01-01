  • Log in
Azure Disk Storage

Monitoring Azure Disk Storage is critical to track the performance through key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Disk Storage monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure Disk Storage.
Azure Disk Storage
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Disk Storage quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Disk Storage

Documentation  
1
Azure Disk Storage observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure Disk Storage installation docs

Monitor Azure Disk Storage by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Disk Storage?

Azure managed disks are block-level storage volumes that are managed by Azure and used with Azure Virtual Machines.

New Relic Azure Disk Storage quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like disk read bytes, disk read operations, disk write bytes, disk write operations and disk on-demand burst operations. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Disk Storage with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Disk Storage monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Disk Storage via different metrics including disk read bytes, disk read operations, disk write bytes, disk write operations and disk on-demand burst operations.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

