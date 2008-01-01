What is Azure DNS zones?

Azure DNS is a hosting service for DNS domains that provides name resolution by using Microsoft Azure infrastructure. By hosting your domains in Azure, you can manage your DNS records by using the same credentials, APIs, tools and billing as your other Azure services.

New Relic Azure DNS Zones quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like query volume, record set capacity utilization and record set count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure DNS Zones with New Relic?

New Relic Azure DNS Zones monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure DNS Zones via different metrics including query volume, record set capacity utilization and record set count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.