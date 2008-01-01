  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAzure DNS Zones
azure-dns-zones

Azure DNS Zones

Monitoring Azure DNS Zones is critical to track the performance through key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Dns Zones monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure DNS Zones Service.
Azure DNS Zones
See installation docs
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure DNS Zones quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure DNS Zones

Documentation  
1
Azure DNS Zones observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure DNS Zones installation docs

Monitor Azure DNS Zones by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Azure DNS zones?

Azure DNS is a hosting service for DNS domains that provides name resolution by using Microsoft Azure infrastructure. By hosting your domains in Azure, you can manage your DNS records by using the same credentials, APIs, tools and billing as your other Azure services.

New Relic Azure DNS Zones quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like query volume, record set capacity utilization and record set count. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure DNS Zones with New Relic?

New Relic Azure DNS Zones monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure DNS Zones via different metrics including query volume, record set capacity utilization and record set count.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
See installation docs
Authors

New Relic, New Relic Partner

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved