What is Azure Media Services Streaming Endpoints?

A Streaming Endpoint represents a dynamic (just-in-time) packaging and origin service that can deliver your live and on-demand content directly to a client player app, using one of the common streaming media protocols (HLS or DASH).

New Relic Azure MediaServices StreamingEndpoints quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like CPU usage, egress, egress bandwidth, requests and success E2E latency. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Media Services Streaming Endpoints with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Media Services Streaming Endpoints monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Media Services Streaming Endpoints via different metrics including CPU usage, egress, egress bandwidth, requests and success E2E latency.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.