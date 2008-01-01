What is Azure Media Services?

Azure Media Services is a cloud-based platform that enables you to build solutions that achieve broadcast-quality video streaming, enhance accessibility and distribution, analyze content and much more.

New Relic Azure Media Services quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like content key policy count, job quota, max running channels and live events count, streaming policy quota used percentage and more. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Media Services with New Relic?

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

