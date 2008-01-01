  • Log in
Monitoring Azure Media Services is critical to track the performance of media services via key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Media Services monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure Media Services.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Media Services quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Documentation  
1
Azure Media Services observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Monitor Azure Media Services by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Media Services?

Azure Media Services is a cloud-based platform that enables you to build solutions that achieve broadcast-quality video streaming, enhance accessibility and distribution, analyze content and much more.

New Relic Azure Media Services quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like content key policy count, job quota, max running channels and live events count, streaming policy quota used percentage and more. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Media Services with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Media Services monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Media Services via different metrics including content key policy count, job quota, max running channels and live events count, streaming policy quota used percentage and more.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, New Relic Partner

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
