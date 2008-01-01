  • Log in
Monitoring Azure Batch is critical to track the performance of the jobs via key metrics. Download New Relic Azure Batch monitoring quickstart to get a pre-built dashboard tailored to monitor your Azure Batch Service.
What's included?

Azure Batch quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Batch observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Monitor Azure Batch by connecting Azure to New Relic.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Batch?

Azure Batch is a managed service that enables you to run high-performance parallel computing jobs in the cloud. You can run compute-intensive work in a collection of virtual machines.

New Relic Azure Batch quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like vCPU minutes, node states, job status and task status. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Batch with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Batch monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Batch via different metrics including vCPU minutes, node states, task states and job states.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, New Relic Partner

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
