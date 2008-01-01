Dashboard to analyse the New Relic Audit events that New Relic captures out of the box as an additional security measure for managing your New Relic account. This includes:

Individuals added or deleted

Role changes

Account changes made via API

Synthetic monitor changes

Dashboard deletion

Workload configuration changes

All New Relic accounts can query up to 13 months of account changes. To ensure account security, the audit logging NRQL query only tracks changes in your currently selected account. It does not show audit log events for any associated child accounts. To query changes in another account or sub-account, select the account and run a NRQL query there.

Audit logging is different than configuring audit mode for your APM agent. APM audit mode records information about all data being transmitted from your app.